COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — South Carolina families eligible for a federal food assistance program have less than 24 hours to verify their addresses are up to date.

We first told you about the pandemic-EBT, or P-EBT, address verification deadline in July.

The state’s Department of Social Services (DSS) said more than 500,000 K-12 students in South Carolina are eligible for this federal program since they receive free or reduced lunch at school

So far, more than 70,000 families have verified their addresses through the DSS online portal.

Families will receive $120 for each eligible child. DSS Communications and External Affairs Director Connelly-Anne Ragley said, “If you have three children living in your household and they all qualify, you’ll get three separate cards. They’ll have $120 on it.

According to Ragley, the state Department of Education determines eligibility for the program.

DSS officials said pandemic-EBT cards will be sent and mailed by an out-of-state vendor in September to the address that’s on file. If your address is not updated, it could lead to delays in receiving these benefits.

“The last time that the agency administered P-EBT, they were thousands of cards that were returned for bad addresses or just marked undeliverable,” Ragley said.

To verify your address on the DSS website click or tap here.

You can find more information on the P-EBT program here.