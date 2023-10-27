DAUFUSKIE ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Daufuskie Island dates back the the late 1500s. Although there are many folk tales about how the island got its name, the island was actually named ‘Daufuskie’ because it means “sharp feather” in Muscogee — which reflects the island’s distinctive shape.

The island has remained mostly untouched by contemporary developers which has allowed indigenous Gullah culture, agriculture and art to flourish.

National Geographic recently named the island as the top outdoor adventure location in Georgia. The magazine suggests that visitors bike through Rob Kennedy Trail to visit the 20 historic landmarks related to the indigenous people who have thrived on Daufuskie for generations.

It also notes to look for doors and window shutters that have been covered with “haint blue” paint thought to keep evil spirits away from the home.