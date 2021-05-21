Cut wire causes 911 outages in 4 South Carolina counties

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A cut wire has stopped 911 lines in four South Carolina Lowcountry from working.

Officials in Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton and Dorchester counties set up regular phone lines to handle emergencies after the AT&T outages was first discovered about 10 a.m. Thursday.

Other nearby counties also reported outages with AT&T services.

The communication company says fiber wires that handle phone networks that include the emergency communications were cut by someone from outside the company.

Service started to be restored around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.