Criminal activity leads to shutdown of SC hotel

CAYCE, S.C. (AP) – News outlets report the City of Cayce announced the Knights Inn Hotel closure on Wednesday, Oct. 2. Of the hotel’s 169 911-calls in the past 90 days, have been most related to drug trafficking, armed robbery or attempted murder.

Officials say the hotel was so plagued by crime that its’ license has been suspended and its’ owner, Binoy Wankawala, was convicted of running a nuisance business.

Department of Public Safety Chief Byron Snellgrove said the scales tipped toward a shutdown on Monday, Sept. 30, when authorities learned hotel staff refused to call 911 to help a domestic violence victim.

Snellgrove says that the refusal caused law enforcement to lose all confidence that staff of the hotel would do the right thing.