Crews recover body of man from lake after possible drowning

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve recovered a body in Upstate South Carolina after a possible drowning.

Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said crews found the body of 36-year-old Rodricus Copeland late Thursday night.

Clevenger tells WYFF-TV that Copeland had recently moved to North Carolina.

Lt. Kevin Bobo of the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says its dive team responded to Clifton Beach in Spartanburg to help with the search efforts.

Few other details were immediately released.

Earlier this month, a North Carolina boy drowned at the same location.