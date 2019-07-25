keep

Crews look for missing man in Charleston after empty boat found running

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – The Coast Guard and other South Carolina agencies are looking for a man after finding his empty boat running in Charleston Harbor.

The Coast Guard says they found the crabbing boat with no one aboard Wednesday afternoon, along with live bait, a shoe and fresh catch.

Authorities identified the missing boater as Terrance Singleton of North Charleston.

The Coast Guard said in a statement it is using boats and helicopters both from its agency, the state Department of Natural Resources and local agencies.

State wildlife officials are investigating what happened to Singleton and his boat.

The Coast Guard Cutter Cormorant crew searches for a missing boater in the Charleston Harbor July 25, 2019. On July 24, Coast Guard Sector Charleston command center watchstanders received a report from the cutter Cormorant of a 20-foot Pro-Line crabbing vessel in idle with no one aboard. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by the Coast Guard Cutter Cormorant)

