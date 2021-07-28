CPD: Three arrested during protest over in-custody death of Jamal Sutherland

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston police Department (CPD) has confirmed that multiple arrests were made during a Tuesday night protest in Downtown Charleston.

The group was gathered to protest the death of Jamal Sutherland, a mentally ill man who died at the Al Cannon Detention Center, and the decision by Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson not to charge deputies involved in his death.

According to CPD, three people were arrested, including the event’s organizer, who was charged with failure to obtain a permit and disorderly conduct after CPD said he “broke down communication and began to lead the large group on a march throughout the city.”

Two other protesters punched and spit on officers and were both charged with assault and battery third degree. One of the protesters had two guns in his bookbag. He did have a Concealed Weapons Permit and told officers about the weapons.

The names of those arrested have not yet been released.

CPD released the following statement:

“The Charleston Police Department strives to protect the First Amendment rights of all our citizens, while preserving the safety and security of protesters, police, citizens and businesses. However, just like this evening, CPD officers are always prepared to take the appropriate action when citizens fail to exercise their First Amendment rights in an orderly and legal manner.”

