Court nixes SC witness requirement on absentee ballots

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A federal appeals court has reversed course and reinstated a ruling by a South Carolina federal judge that would let absentee voters do so without having a witness signature.

News outlets report a majority of judges on the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals late Friday vacated a ruling from a day earlier by a three-judge panel of the appellate court to overturn a lower court ruling that struck down the requirement.

The latest decision means the final outcome remains to be determined. But for now, witness signatures are no longer required.

A date for the new hearing was not immediately scheduled.