Couple dead after reported Spartanburg Co. shooting

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people are dead after a reported shooting Tuesday at a home on Oakway Avenue in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, one body was found inside the home and a second person was taken to the hospital where they died.

The coroner identified the victims as husband and wife, 51-year-old Robert Geiersbach and 51-year-old Christine Geiersbach.

Neighbor, Angie Smith, says her quiet neighborhood took a turn for the worse.

“It took a turn for something none of us in this neighborhood expected,” Smith said.

Smith says she heard the gunshots.

“I was on the porch and as soon as I looked, I seen her, and I went in to go grab my phone to call 911,” said Smith.

When Smith came back outside, she said help had already arrived.

“Police, fireman, ambulances, detectives, coroners, you name it and they were here,” she said.

Tasha McHam was asleep when it all happened.

“The only thing I heard was the helicopters this morning,” said McHam.

She says she even received a message from a nearby school about the situation.

“I didn’t know what happened, it was, it was kind of scary,” said McHam.

Smith said now that the tape is gone, she is left feeling numb.

“There’s nobody home but you see all their cars thinking they’re home and normally this time of day, they’re letting the dogs out the back. They always run to the corner, but, they’re not there,” recalled Smith.

According to the coroner’s office, their investigation will continue Wednesday with a forensic exam.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said they are actively investigating but do not believe there is any threat to the public.