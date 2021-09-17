Countdown to Christmas: SC toy store preparing for busy holiday season

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – We’re 100 days away from Christmas and some parents are already doing their holiday shopping and running into some problems.

“We have lots of fidgets, we’ve got of course the pop-its. This is brand new it’s a fidgety puzzle, so it’s where a puzzle meets a pop-it. Very cool,” said head magic maker Elizabeth Darby.

Some of the most popular toys sounding the alarm. This year’s shopping season is starting early with toys flying off the shelf.

“For the most part, you see it really kick in around Thanksgiving time, November. This year is a little different,” said Darby.

This year toy stores are preparing for a busy holiday season.

“We’re seeing it every day. Vendors are having problems getting it into the U.S,” said Darby with containers costing more than double. “The manufacturers normally pay three to five thousand dollars to get a container into the U.S. it’s costing 25 to 35 thousand dollars per container to come into the U.S., so vendors are not buying as much.”

If you’re out shopping ahead of the holidays retailers are recommending if you see an item you want to buy it now.

“It may not be here in a month. It may not be here next week,” said Darby.

To prepare for the busy holiday season stores like Wonder Works are increasing their inventory nearly 50 percent two to three months earlier with layaway plans launched in September.

“Lots of parents want storage places for it, they want, you know, we can be your storage, we are your storage you don’t have to worry about that we will take care of that for you don’t have to worry about anybody being sneaky and trying to find their Christmas before it arrives,” said Darby.

Some of the most popular items this year are Tonie’s, Fidgets, and Squish Mallows.