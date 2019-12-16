Correctional officer arrested, accused of allowing inmates to assault another inmate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC), officials arrested Alicia Nicole Smith,37, a sergeant at Broad River Correctional Institution.

Smith faces charges of accessory before the act of a felony and misconduct in office.

The SCDC says Smith is accused of opening an inmate’s cell door and allowing other inmates to enter the cell and assault him.

The SCDC says the investigation is ongoing, and Smith was fired after her arrest.

The SCDC reminds members of the public that after an arrest, the burden of proof is on the state to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt within a court of law.

