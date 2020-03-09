Coroner: Woman hit and killed while helping injured deer

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — A woman who authorities say stopped to help an injured deer on a South Carolina road has been struck and killed by a vehicle.

News outlets report 39-year-old Andrea Owens was with her husband in Anderson County early Sunday when they stopped their car to help the deer that had been hit and hurt.

A deputy coroner says another vehicle struck Owens while she rendered aid to the animal.

Owens was taken to a hospital where she died in surgery.

No charges have been filed against the driver who hit Owens.

The coroner’s office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating.