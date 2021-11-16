Coroner: Sheridan Wahl died after fall at fire department training tower

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Sheridan Wahl, the 21-year-old Florida woman whose body was found outside a Florence County fire station in September, died from blunt force injuries caused by a fall, according to Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

Lutcken released the results of an autopsy and toxicological studies late Monday afternoon, saying her death will be classified as “undetermined.” Her body was found Sept. 21 at the base of the Hannah-Salem Friendfield Fire Department’s training tower, he said. The tower is located at the rear of the facility.

Her body was found about 10 miles from her torched car in Florence County.

Wahl, 21, of Tampa, Florida, was reported missing on Sept. 19 by her mother, Kelly Darment Wahl, after she came to Myrtle Beach to visit her father, whom her mother said she never saw.

According to a police report, she FaceTimed a family member about 1 p.m. on Sept. 21 in the 300 block of South Ocean Boulevard. After trying to rent a scooter and being denied because she wasn’t wearing shoes, so she said she was going home.

Sheridan also told her mother she was coming home during that call. Her mother told her to at least stay the night and not drive so far back to Tampa. That was the last time they spoke. Calls to her phone went to voicemail after that.