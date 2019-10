COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) - Wildlife officials are now warning anglers in South Carolina about an invasive species of fish that was found in Georgia earlier this month.

Though the Northern snakehead has not been found in the state yet, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) says if anglers come across the fish they should "kill it immediately" as it poses a threat to native fish populations and can even survive on land.