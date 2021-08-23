Coroner identifies body of man found inside submerged car in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The body of a man found inside a submerged car in Myrtle Beach Saturday morning has been identified by the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

The body of Najibullo Shermatov, 31, was recovered from a stormwater pond, according to Deputy Coroner Darris G. Fowler. His body was recovered by Myrtle Beach fire and rescue responders.

Myrtle Beach fire and police units responded about 9:20 a.m. to the 900 block of Cole Court, which is just off Robert Grissom Parkway. Horry County Fire Rescue assisted on the call.

Police have not said how or when the car went into the pond, and no other information was immediately available. Myrtle Beach police are handling the investigation.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine how he died, Fowler said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 843-918-1382.