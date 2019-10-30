Coroner: Hunter dies in South Carolina after fall

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina coroner’s office says a 66-year-old man died after he fell from a tree stand while out hunting.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Douglas Parton and told the State newspaper he was about 32 feet (10 meters) above ground while hunting on Monday.

Coroner Rusty Clevenger said a relative looking for Parton found him dead in woods about eight miles northeast of Spartanburg.

An autopsy showed he suffered head injuries consistent with a fall. The death was ruled an accident.