Coroner: Black man in SC jail likely died of cardiac event

Elijah Whiteside leads protesters in a chant outside of Solicitor Scarlett Wilson’s office in the Charleston County Judicial Center, Friday, May 21, 2021, in Charleston, S.C., to demand that the officers involved in the January death of Jamal Sutherland be charged. Video released by authorities earlier this year show deputies forcing Sutherland to the ground on his stomach and repeatedly shooting with him stun guns and pepper spray shortly before his death. The county coroner changed the death certificate earlier this month to indicate that Sutherland died by homicide, according to his family’s attorneys. (Lauren Petracca/The Post And Courier via AP)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A coroner says that a mentally ill Black man who died after an encounter with deputies in a South Carolina jail earlier this year likely died of a cardiac event.

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi O’Neal told reporters Wednesday that Jamal Sutherland likely died of an abnormal heart rhythm after sheriff’s deputies attempted to take him out of his jail cell in January.

Video released by Charleston County officials last month showed deputies repeatedly deployed stun guns and knelt on Jamal Sutherland’s back before he stopped moving.

Officials said that an hour later, Sutherland was pronounced dead.

The prosecutor on the case still hasn’t said whether she’ll pursue charges for the two deputies involved.