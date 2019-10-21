Coroner: 13-year-old electrocuted playing with a metal pole

South Carolina News
Posted: / Updated:

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina authorities say a 13-year-old boy was electrocuted when a metal pole he was playing with touched a power line.

News outlets report the Anderson County Coroner’s Office says Brayden D. Williford was killed Sunday night while playing with a metal pole outside a friend’s house. The office says the shock caused Williford to suffer a fatal heart attack.

Emergency responders attempted CPR, but Williford was pronounced dead at a medical center about an hour after the electrocution.

The coroner’s office ruled the death accidental. An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories