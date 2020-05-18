Cooped up for weeks because of virus, SC beaches see surge

Visitors sit on the sand on Myrtle Beach, S.C., on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Myrtle Beach is one of a handful of the state’s beaches that have begun to open up public access points amid the continuing coronavirus outbreak, while others have opted to keep public access shut off due to health concerns. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — City officials at one of South Carolina’s most popular beaches knew visitors would return when they reopened during the coronavirus pandemic.

They just didn’t think so many would come back at one time.

Isle of Palms Mayor Jimmy Carroll said Saturday was the busiest day he has ever seen on his island southeast of Charleston in his more than 60 years living there.

Traffic backed up all the way to the mainland. Police wrote 216 parking tickets as cars double and triple parked on many island streets with some violators telling officers the $50 ticket wasn’t a bad price for some sun and sand for a carload of people.