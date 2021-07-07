Family hospitalized with severe injuries, father in coma, after being hit by alleged drunken driver

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A family of three, including a 10-month-old baby, is in the hospital after a head-on crash with a suspected drunken driver over the 4th of July weekend.

Timothy Tindall, 29, struck the family’s car head-on Saturday in Conway, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee. Tindall is charged with three counts of felony DUI. As of Monday, he is out of jail on a $75,000 bond.

Timothy Tindall, 29

“I was afraid. I was scared that I was fixing to walk up on someone that had passed away,” said Glenn McClellan, who witnessed Tindall’s truck swerving on and off of the road before 5 p.m. on Saturday.

“He almost side-swiped a couple [of] cars on 501 as well,” he said. McClellan believes Tindall also ran over a sign near Third Avenue. At one point, McClellan lost sight of the driver but he later came across a wreck involving the same truck he saw minutes before.

“It sounded like an explosion outside,” Brandon Smith said. The wreck happened in his front yard on Cates Bay Highway. When he heard what sounded like an explosion, he rushed out and called 911.

“The steering column was pushed all the way against the dad. And everybody was asleep — knocked out I’m guessing from the force,” Smith said.

The father of Brett McPherson, Roger Owens, said he’s leaning on faith and justice. “I will be in court every day to push for the max on him,” Owens said. “You don’t have the right to get on the highway and risk someone else’s loved ones, someone else’s family just because you want to drink.”

He said his son, McPherson, is in a coma with several broken bones and had his third surgery Monday for his legs. He is having his fourth surgery on Tuesday. Brett’s fiancé, Jesse, suffered a broken back and hip but is in stable condition. She is having surgery on Tuesday to fix her hip, according to an update on a gofundme page to help the family.

Their 10-month-old baby girl is at the Medical University of South Carolina with a severe head injury, which the family describes as a split skull. Doctors did another scan Monday night on the baby’s skull fracture, an update reported. “They are monitoring it really close.”

Friends and family hope to raise $10,000 through a GoFundMe account to help cover the finances of their recovery. “We appreciate and love each of you. Thank you. Please continue to pray.”