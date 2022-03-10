HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Convicted kidnapper Sidney Moorer’s appeal cases are set to be heard in separate courts in April and May, according to documents obtained by WBTW News.

Sidney and his wife, Tammy Moorer, are each serving 30 years in prison for kidnapping linked to the 2013 disappearance of Heather Elvis.

Prosecutors argued that Elvis and Sidney Moorer had an affair. Prosecutors also argued Elvis believed she may have been pregnant leading Sidney and his wife to conspire and kidnap Elvis.

Elvis went missing in the early morning hours of Dec. 18, 2013 from Peachtree Boat Landing. She has never been found.

Sidney Moorer’s conviction appeal is set to be heard at 10 a.m. April 13 in South Carolina’s Court of Appeals, according to documents. His obstruction of justice conviction appeal is set to be heard at 9:30 a.m. May 17 in the South Carolina Supreme Court courtroom.

In December 2020, Moorer asked for the state Supreme Court to overturn his obstruction of justice conviction that was previously denied in July 2020. In his appeal, he stated that him lying to investigators caused the investigators to do a more thorough investigation of the case than they would have if he told them the truth.

“By any measure, having the police conduct a very thorough investigation surrounding the disappearance of a young woman would not be the equivalent of hindering or impeding the investigation,” the appeal stated.

The appeal stated if Moorer told the truth, investigators wouldn’t have gone to the payphone the night of the incident because the conversation happened days after. The appeal also claimed the lead investigator admitted he would’ve investigated the case the same way, even if Moorer was never interviewed.

Moorer was found guilty in a re-trial in 2019 on the kidnapping charge.

WSAV News contributed to this article.