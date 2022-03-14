FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Rep. Tom Rice put out a statement Saturday night after former president Donald Trump held a rally in Florence in support of candidates he’s endorsed.

Trump has endorsed Russell Fry to take Rice’s seat.

“Trump is here because, like no one else I’ve ever met, he is consumed by spite,” Rice said in a statement. “I took one vote he didn’t like and now he’s chosen to support a yes man candidate who has and will bow to anything he says, no matter what.”

“If you want a Congressman who supports political violence in Ukraine or in the United States Capitol, who supports party over country, who supports a would-be tyrant over the Constitution, and who makes decisions based soley on re-election, then Russell Fry is your candidate,” the statement reads. “If you want a Congressman who cowers to no man, who votes for what is right, even when it’s hard, and who has fought like hell for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, then I hope to earn your vote.”