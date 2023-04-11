COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) — Congresswoman Nancy Mace spoke out against a Texas judge’s decision to suspend the use of an abortion drug calling it “wrong.”

Mace said, “The judge used a law from 1873 that was ruled unconstitutional in 1983 so the basis for that ruling wasn’t based in anything legitimate.”

The ruling, by Texas Federal Judge Matthew Casmaryk, suspended the use of Mifepristerone—one of the drugs used in abortions and miscarriages.

A ruling that would essentially stop the procedure from occurring.

“The FDA has approved this drug whether you approve of its usage and efficacy that is not your decision it’s the FDA’s decision and that’s a decision that should stand,” Mace said.

As abortion rights protests continue around the nation representative mace fired back on her own party saying Republicans aren’t listening to their voters.

“By en large we have been tone-deaf on this issue and we have not listened to constituents in our district. Again 90% of citizens whether they are pro-life or pro-choice they don’t want the heavy hand of government involved on this issue.”

Mace says she is not pro-abortion but pro-women and that starts before they have sex.

“If you want to reduce the number of unwanted pregnancies in this country why not make sure that every woman has access to birth control,” she said. “We have entire counties in South Carolina that do not have a single ob-gyn doctor in them. That is a problem.”

She continued, “I had to put out a resolution that said we don’t agree with banning women from traveling out of state to have an abortion. I had to put a bill out a couple of weeks ago that said it would be cruel and unusual punishment to execute a woman that has an abortion. We shouldn’t even be having this kind of conversation.”

Mace also said, “When we say hey we are just going to defund everything. That is not based in any sort of reality. That is not any sort of reality we live in whether you want it or not. So work within the framework that we have to make issues more palatable for people that you represent. Just digging your heels in and hiding away in a corner and saying it’s my way or the highway doesn’t do anything for the American people and that’s not what we have been hired to do in Congress.”