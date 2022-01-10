Congressional maps head to House floor, Democrats unhappy

FILE – In this Wednesday, July 28, 2021, file photo, people look over the current South Carolina Senate districts at a public meeting by a Senate subcommittee on redistricting, in Sumter, S.C. South Carolina Republican legislative leaders want to toss a judge from a lawsuit over redistricting plans, arguing in papers filed Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 that the jurist can’t fairly consider the case in part because of prior legal work on such cases. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — New congressional maps for South Carolina that are not much different than those drawn more than a decade ago are on their way to the floor of the state House.

The House Judiciary Committee passed them Monday, but several Democratic committee members voted against them.

They say they can’t support the new maps because they pull Black voters out of the 1st District around Charleston and put them in the majority-minority 6th District.

Republicans say the goal is to smooth out uneven growth along the coast with the smallest amount of disruption. South Carolina added about 500,000 people between 2010 and 2020.