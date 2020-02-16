Community mourns loss of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik at vigil Saturday

CAYCE, S.C. (CNN) – While investigators in Cayce put together the pieces in the death of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik, the community came together Saturday night to mourn and remember the little girl.

Faye Swetlik, 6

People trickled into the Churchill Heights neighborhood Saturday for a candlelight vigil. The Cayce community left teddy bears, balloons and candles at a growing memorial at the neighborhood entrance.

“I’m very sensitive to the situation because I have a 6-year-old and it was, it was just overall sad,” neighbor Takeila English said. “It was a very, very sad situation.”

Dozens of tow trucks also drove by flashing their lights to show their support.

Faye Swetlik was found dead Thursday night after she went missing playing in her yard on Monday. Police say they also found 30-year-old Coty Scott Taylor dead in a nearby home and have reason to believe the two deaths are connected.