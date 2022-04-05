HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) — The City of Hardeeville is egg-cited for Easter!

The City’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism(PRT) Department is holding its annual Easter Egg Hunt this weekend. Last year, the egg hunt had to be held via drive-thru due to the pandemic, but this year it’s back in full swing.

The Easter Egg Hunt will be held on Saturday, Apr. 9 from 9-11 a.m. Over 8,000 eggs will be scattered across the turf field located at 205 Main St. behind City Hall.

Free face painting, bouncy houses, a trackless train, and arts and crafts stations will be featured at the egg hunt.

The event is free and is open to children 12 and under. Free Easter baskets will be given to the first 100 children, but participants are asked to bring their own baskets.

Not able to make it to the Easter Egg Hunt? Well, the Easter Bunny can hop over to you!

PRT is hosting Operation Bunny Drop from Apr. 11-15 for Jasper County residents. The Easter Bunny will come to your home and place pre-filled eggs in your front yard, wave hello, and take a picture.

The cost is $15 per child for Hardeeville Residents and $20 for non-city residents in Jasper County.



To register for Operation Bunny Drop, visit PRT at the Hardeeville Recreation Center at 285 John Smith Rd. or online here.