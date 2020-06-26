Columbia now requiring pandemic face masks in public

Cheryl Pearce, a volunteer working the first tee, wears a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus, at the start the third round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament, Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Hilton Head Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Cheryl Bearce

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s capital city is now requiring most everyone to wear a face mask in public to guard against spreading the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

The law took effect Friday after being approved by city leaders earlier this week.

It requires most people over the age of 10 to cover their face while inside a building that’s open to the public or while interacting with others outdoors.

There are some exemptions for health problems, but violators could face fines.

The measure takes effect as both hospitalizations and the rate of positive virus tests are on the rise in South Carolina.