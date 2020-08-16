Columbia considering curfew as college students return

by: The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Columbia is considering imposing a nightly curfew meant to slow the spread of COVID-19 as college students return to the state’s capital for the upcoming school year.

The State newspaper reports the new curfew is on the agenda for the city council meeting scheduled for Tuesday. A previous nightly curfew expired two months ago.

Thousands of students are expected to pour into Columbia over the next few days as students return to the University of South Carolina. City leaders fear that some of them may not take necessary precautions to avoid spreading the coronavirus.

South Carolina health regulators on Saturday announce 986 new confirmed cases and 51 more deaths. That brings the state’s totals to 104,874 cases and 2,156 deaths.

