AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead in Aiken County after a crash. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, an SUV was attempting to turn left off secondary 257 on to secondary 154.

A dirt bike didn’t yield and the driver was hit by the SUV. The driver of that dirt bike was killed.

Their name has not been released.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.