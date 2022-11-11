COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Two people were arrested after leading Colleton County deputies on a brief chase on Tuesday.

According to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle due to a mismatching license plate around 7:45 p.m. on Sidneys Road in Walterboro. A police report indicates the driver failed to stop, leading deputies on a brief chase that ended on Hampton Street.

Officials reported that deputies discovered and seized 283 grams of marijuana, 0.6 grams of crack cocaine, and a firearm from the vehicle.

The 21-year-old driver was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, failure to stop for blue light, and driving under suspension.

A 19-year-old passenger was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, unlawful carrying of a handgun, possession of cocaine base, and possession of contraband by an inmate in a municipal jail.