Colleton Co. shooting injures 1-year old; juvenile arrested and charged

COLLETON CO., S.C. (WSAV) – Overnight Monday, deputies responded to a shooting at a residence in the area of Whitehall Rd. At the home, deputies discovered a one-year-old child with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Colleton County Fire Rescue airlifted the child to a local hospital to receive further treatment. The current condition of the child has not been released.

Colleton County investigators arrested a juvenile, who has not been identified. The juvenile faces charges including eight counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Authorities continue to investigate.