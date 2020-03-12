Colleges cancel classes as SC reports 10th coronavirus case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The University of South Carolina is extending spring break by a week for students at its Columbia campus and moving to virtual instruction when students return because of the new coronavirus.

The state’s largest university cancelled classes until March 22.

South Carolina State University, Coastal Carolina University and Furman University also are cancelling classes until March 22.

Columbia officials announced Wednesday that the St. Patrick’s Day Festival that brings up to 50,000 people downtown won’t be held March 21.

State health officials said a 10th case of COVID-19 in South Carolina was diagnosed Wednesday in Lancaster County.

Officials say the latest case wasn’t immediately linked to other cases and the person infected is in isolation at a hospital.