College football standout shaves famous mullet to raise money for charity

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Former Coastal Carolina University football player, Teddy Gallagher, cut his signature blonde mullet Thursday to support a Pee Dee charity.

Gallagher, who recently graduated from Coastal Carolina University, played football for the Chanticleers for four years. As the linebacker prepares for the NFL Draft, he decided to cut his bleached blonde mullet.

“Just closing a chapter,” he said. “It was time to cut the hair and I was able to give back to a great cause.”



He always planned to cut his hair and decided because he was unable to donate it to Locks of Love due to the bleach, he would find another way to use it to give back.

Jennifer and Mike Adams founded the Dylan Adams Endowment in honor of their son, who died last year at 13 of a rare pediatric cancer.

“On the way home from the hospital the next morning his dad and I decided that we wanted to continue his legacy and start a fund to help other families affected by pediatric cancer,” Jennifer said.

This year the charity more than doubled its fundraising goal of $50,000. The Adams’ say all the money supports pediatric cancer research and families struggling through pediatric cancer treatments.



Jennifer and Mike were present at Kreations Salon in Conway when Gallagher cut his hair. His mullet was collected and will be auctioned off. All proceeds will go to the Dylan Adams Endowment.

“It means a lot,” Gallagher said. “My dad is a cancer survivor, and it just means a lot to be able to help out in any way that I can.”

Jennifer says her son Dylan was a sports fan and believes he was ‘smiling down’ Thursday as Gallagher cut his hair.



“This is right up his alley.”



As Gallagher prepares for his next chapter, he expressed his gratitude to CCU.

“Coastal meant everything to me,” he said. “They took in a kid like me who wasn’t heavily recruited. A lot of people told me I wasn’t good enough to play at this level and they gave me a chance. The last four years have been amazing.”



To learn more about the Dylan Adams Endowment, click here.