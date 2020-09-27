Coast Guard searching for overdue boat with 2 people aboard in SC

South Carolina News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WSAV) – The Coast Guard is searching for an overdue boat with two people aboard in South Carolina Sunday.

Marquis Michael and Kinsley Johnson, both 33 years old, were last seen aboard a green, 8-foot jon boat with one silver outboard motor in the vicinity of Sampit River.

Michael is described as a Black male about 6 foot 2 inches tall, weighing 240 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, black shorts with dreadlocks. 

Johnson is described as a Black male, about 5 foot 8 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white hat and an orange life jacket. 

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Charleston received the initial call at 10:30 p.m. Saturday from a family member stating the two men were only going out for a few hours and departed from Carol Ashmore Campbell Marina in Georgetown.

Anyone with information is urged to call Coast Guard Sector Charleston at 843-740-7050.

Coast Guard assets involved in search:

  • Air Station Elizabeth City C-130J Hercules aircrew
  • Two HH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrews from Air Station Savannah
  • A 45-foot Response Boat—Medium and 29-foot Response Boat—Small crews from Station Georgetown

Also searching are crews from Georgetown County and Department of Natural Resources.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories