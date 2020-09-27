Coast Guard searching for overdue boat with 2 people aboard in SC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WSAV) – The Coast Guard is searching for an overdue boat with two people aboard in South Carolina Sunday.

Marquis Michael and Kinsley Johnson, both 33 years old, were last seen aboard a green, 8-foot jon boat with one silver outboard motor in the vicinity of Sampit River.

Michael is described as a Black male about 6 foot 2 inches tall, weighing 240 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, black shorts with dreadlocks.

Johnson is described as a Black male, about 5 foot 8 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white hat and an orange life jacket.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Charleston received the initial call at 10:30 p.m. Saturday from a family member stating the two men were only going out for a few hours and departed from Carol Ashmore Campbell Marina in Georgetown.

Anyone with information is urged to call Coast Guard Sector Charleston at 843-740-7050.

Coast Guard assets involved in search:

Air Station Elizabeth City C-130J Hercules aircrew

Two HH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrews from Air Station Savannah

A 45-foot Response Boat—Medium and 29-foot Response Boat—Small crews from Station Georgetown

Also searching are crews from Georgetown County and Department of Natural Resources.