Coast Guard rescues 2 men from capsized boat outside of North Charleston Jetties

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Coast Guard crews in South Carolina rescued two people after their 40-foot vessel capsized outside of the North Charleston Jetties on Friday.

Officials say a Coast Guard Station Charleston 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew arrived on scene and rescued the two men as their boat was submerging. They were transferred to Station Charleston, where a family member awaited their arrival.

The incident began when a Coast Guard Station Charleston watchstander received the call from one of the men on the boat at 11:16 p.m., stating their vessel was taking on water and they needed help.

The two men had no medical concerns.

“Last night’s case demonstrates the importance of boater education and having life jackets readily available at a moment’s notice or even worn while boating,” said Petty Officer First Class Jason Rieling, Station Charleston officer on duty. “The men had the life jackets stowed and due to the rapid rise in water in the cabin couldn’t get them on.”

A commercial towing company is salvaging the boat.