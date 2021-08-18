City of Charleston mask requirement fails to pass

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston City Council on Tuesday voted against requiring masks in public buildings.

The ordinance proposed would have required everyone ages two and up to wear face coverings in public facilities including public and private schools and daycares along with government buildings.

Despite an amended proposal, the motion still failed.

The vote was taken towards the end of a heated meeting, with members of the public becoming animated in opposition to the proposed mandate. Some community members, including doctors, spoke in favor of the proposal.

Nearly 80 people spent more than an hour and a half addressing council during a public hearing discussion. A large portion of those who spoke opposed requiring students to mask up. At points, parents were yelling and becoming confrontational with city council.

Although a large majority spoke out against the mandate, some believed it was necessary to keep students safe. A second version would’ve excluded the Berkeley County Schools and Private schools in city limits. City council couldn’t agree on the terms for a proposal.

Because discussions broke down, City Council is sticking with recommending mask-wearing and getting vaccinated.