BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — Three candidates are now in the running for Beaufort city manager and the public will have a chance to meet them this Wednesday.

On Nov. 30, City Council members will conduct final interviews with the candidates and an open house will follow from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Landing Pad located at 500 Carteret St where residents can meet the prospective candidates.

The finalists are Beaufort deputy city manager Reece Bertholf, Newberry, SC city manager Matthew DeWitt, and Beaufort County director of Human Resources Scott Marshall.

Beaufort’s search for a new city manager began immediately after Bill Prokop, announced in late September that he would retire from his position in January 2023. The position was advertised nationally, and the application period went from Sept. 28 through Oct. 21, 2022.

The City received 23 applicants from 12 states. City Council is expected to make its decision by the middle of December.