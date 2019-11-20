Christmas tree honoring state’s fallen heroes unveiled outside SC governors’ office

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA)- Governor McMaster and the families of fallen soldiers unveiled a special Christmas tree, Tuesday afternoon.

“A tree for the fallen” pays homage to the men and women in uniform who have made the ultimate sacrifice. The tree is decorated with gold stars, American and state flags. Each star represents a fallen hero.

There are 387 names on the tree for the men and women we have lost since 2014 with connections to the Palmetto State.

Governor McMaster was joined by Hampton Caugman, who lost his son in Iraq, and Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, Adjutant General SC National Guard.

Maj. Gen. McCarty expressed the need for these gestures. “There’s a void at that Christmas table, a void at that Thanksgiving table and a void in their heart, but we rejoice during this time of year and we’re thankful for the sacrifice. And each of these Gold Star Families are proud of their son or daughters’ sacrifice.

Caughman thanked Survivor Outreach Services and Honor and Remember SC for programs and displays like the Christmas tree, that now sits in front of Governor McMaster’s office.

“There’s a saying that says live like your loved on would want you to do to carry on with our lives and to remember those sacrifices. And I’m sure I speak for everyone when I say our greatest fear is that the sacrifice will be forgotten.”