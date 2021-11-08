Christmas Time Is Here: SC holiday tree to arrive Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — It’s about to look a lot more like Christmas in downtown Columbia.

The Garden Club of Columbia says the official state Christmas tree is scheduled to be delivered to the front of the Statehouse around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

The club will spend the next two weeks decorating the tree before the lights are officially turned on Nov. 21 at the annual Governor’s Carolighting celebration.

The tree sits every year by the corner of Gervais and Main streets on the north side of the Statehouse.