Check the latest forecast

View VIPIR Radar

Download the free app

Submit weather video & pics

Lightning Fatality_104175

Christmas Time Is Here: SC holiday tree to arrive Monday

South Carolina News

by: AP News

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — It’s about to look a lot more like Christmas in downtown Columbia.

The Garden Club of Columbia says the official state Christmas tree is scheduled to be delivered to the front of the Statehouse around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

The club will spend the next two weeks decorating the tree before the lights are officially turned on Nov. 21 at the annual  Governor’s Carolighting celebration.

The tree sits every year by the corner of Gervais and Main streets on the north side of the Statehouse.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories