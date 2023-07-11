BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Board of Education is focused on the safety, both of its members and the public.

It was an incident at the most recent meeting that spurred the change.

“I’ve appealed to you all repeatedly but only a few of you have recognized we do not need to keep sexually explicit books in our schools.”

David Cook stood in front of the school board at their last meeting to talk about the County’s book review policy. He believes the policy doesn’t work and kids are being hurt. He called the board “chicken” for not doing something about it.

Then used a visual reminder of how he felt. Pulling 8 bags of chicken feed from his bag and tossing them in front of the board.

“Here’s your chicken feed.”

It was that decision that led to concerns, special meetings, and finally some changes inside meetings.

“No more backpacks, purses, bags of any sort will be allowed into a board meeting,” said Director of Protective Services, Dave Grissom. “We are moving the actual podium back further from the board probably about 20 feet further back from the Board.”

“We are roping off some areas for the public to approach the board members, rope off a small area they can’t cross.”

Dave Grissom is the Director of Protective Services for the school system.

While the latest incident got the board talking, Grissom says the safety change idea was already in the works.

“We evaluate our procedures daily a weekly basis and a yearly basis and I had to submit my overall plan for school safety to the Sheriff’s department for review,” said Grissom. “When it came time to review this summer, which is typical for us, we reviewed the security at our board meetings. In looking at it, we try to be proactive and ahead of the curve. But in this situation, something happened and we reacted to it and tried to make our board members safe, our citizens safe, everyone safe.”

“Searching everyone would be a difficulty so we just ban those things from the get-go and say please don’t bring those things to our schoolboard meeting.”

“When we make changes it is not because of a specific event. We make changes based on our planning and procedures for anything that happens. This change wasn’t made just because of that. It’s something we review all the time.”

Officials say this is very similar to plans throughout the nation at school board meetings and a way to make sure everyone has their voice heard and can walk home safe and sound.