Chase ends with arrest of man charged with attempted murder in 2021

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway man who was charged with attempted murder last year was arrested again on Friday after leading officers on a chase.

Dae’Shaun Shammond Jacquis Page was charged with manufacturing a controlled substance, resisting arrest, failure to stop for a blue light, possession of other controlled substances and trafficking in cocaine.

An officer on patrol in the Conway area watched a Camaro drive left of center after crossing over Highway 501 onto East Cox Ferry Road, according to an incident report. After following the vehicle through multiple turns, the officer tried to pull it over.

The Camaro then quickly drove away. After entering the Bellamy Coastal apartment complex, a person inside threw plastic baggies out of the window, according to the incident report. After going halfway around the complex, Page got out of the car and ran away. The Camaro was in reverse when it got out, and it slowly backed into the officer’s vehicle.

The officer chased Page through the parking lot, over a fence, through the edge of a field and into the woods, all while yelling for him to stop, the report said. Police then created a perimeter and began tracking Page with a K9.

Page was found with a small amount of marijuana on the ground near him, according to the report. Police found a scale and marijuana in the vehicle. Together, both sets of marijuana weighed 96 grams. The baggies thrown out of the car included 16 grams of crack cocaine, three grams of a blue power and a clear bag of an unidentified white powder.

Page was arrested a year ago on four charges of attempted murder and one charge of possession of a weapon during a violent crime after police said he was involved in a shooting on Sept. 12 at North Oak Street in the Myrtle Beach area of Horry County.

He continued to be held without bond Monday night in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.