Charleston to increase police patrols after ‘melee’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Officials in South Carolina’s largest city are increasing police patrols through a main tourist area after a violent altercation ended with several people being stabbed and shot.

Charleston’s mayor announced Tuesday that the number of officers patrolling a heavily trafficked downtown section on weekends could “double or triple.”

The city is also planning to restrict traffic on streets in the area from Thursday to Saturday, as well as close parking spaces.

The changes come after Charleston police say a brawl involving an estimated 100 people broke out in the sector Sunday.

Several people suffered stab and gunshot wounds during the fight that described by officials as a “melee.”