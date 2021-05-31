Charleston statue honoring slave rebellion organizer damaged

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Charleston police are trying to determine who vandalized a South Carolina monument honoring a Black man who was hanged for a failed rebellion plan aimed at freeing enslaved people in the city.

Mayor John Tecklenburg’s office said police found “significant damage” to the granite pedestal of the Denmark Vesey monument.

Authorities believe the damage was caused either Saturday or Sunday by a vandal with a large hammer or some similar object.

The city is asking anyone with information to call the Charleston police and said it’s already started planning repairs to the monument.