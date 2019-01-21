Charleston RiverDogs merchandise director arrested for voyeurism

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Michael DeAntonio (via WCBD)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) - The merchandise director of minor league baseball team Charleston RiverDogs has been arrested, accused of taking pictures of women in a dressing room.

Michael DeAntonio, 35, was arrested Friday and charged with Voyeurism.

Police in Mount Pleasant said DeAntonio was seen on surveillance video footage entering a store dressing room on Friday, putting his phone over two dressing room walls and taking photos.

One woman said she saw a man taking pictures and shouted at store employees to call the police.

When the man exited the dressing room, she said he claimed he was taking "overhead selfies." The woman said he got aggressive and agitated and left before police arrived.

A business card on the man's phone helped the store employees identify him.

Reports say a warrant was issued for DeAntonio’s arrest and he turned himself in on Saturday morning.

In bond court on Sunday morning, two women testified saying DeAntonio took pictures of them in the dressing room.

“This was very hard for the both of us. As victims in this case, our rights were completely violated, and our privacy was completely violated when we were at Uptown Cheapskate trying on clothes. It’s something you never expect to happen,” stated the victims.

They both said they hope the Charleston RiverDogs will take action.

“This should never happen to anyone walking into a dressing room to try on clothes,” they said. “You should never have to feel unsafe, so we want to see action taken.”

The judge issued DeAntonio with a $5,000 PR bond.