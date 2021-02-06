Charleston Police sponsors training to fight hate crimes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A police department in South Carolina is sponsoring training for officers and prosecutors on hate investigation and prevention.

Charleston Police says the daylong training event Friday will include how to assure evidence of hate crimes is obtained and saved and how prosecutors and police can work together because steps taken early aid successful hate crime prosecution.

The program will also show how police can develop stronger ties with African American and LGBTQ communities who are the most frequent hate crime targets.