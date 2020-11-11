Charleston International Airport evacuated due to ‘suspicious package’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Charleston International Airport has been evacuated Wednesday afternoon.

It was not immediately known why the airport was evacuated, but officials have since said it is due to a “suspicious package” found by TSA. The airport was evacuated at the recommendation of TSA.

WSAV sister station WCBD reports that passengers were told to deplane and all passengers in the airport were moved into the facility’s parking garage or off the property.

Officials said they cannot confirm if anyone is currently in the airport’s parking garage.

The Charleston County Bomb Squad, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, and other agencies are currently on scene. The entrance to the airport is blocked, one person tells WCBD.

Officials say people will be let back inside as soon as TSA confirms the situation is clear.

“It’s a little frustrating, but safety is safety,” one passenger trying to get home to Alabama said.

WSAV is working to learn more.