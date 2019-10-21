Charleston cleans up twice the debris expected from Dorian

This GOES-16, GeoColor satellite image taken Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at 17:10 UTC and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows Hurricane Dorian moving off the east coast of Florida in the Atlantic Ocean. (NOAA via AP)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Officials in Charleston say they have collected twice as much storm debris from Hurricane Dorian as they expected.

The city said it has collected more than 600,000 cubic yards (459,000 cubic meters) of tree branches, vegetation, brush and trash in the aftermath of the storm, which skirted just offshore of South Carolina in early September.

Hurricane Matthew in 2016 created 380,000 cubic yards (290,000 cubic meters) of debris.

Charleston Environmental Service Supervisor Matt Alltop told The Post and Courier of Charleston that Dorian’s slow movement and long period of sustained winds caused more damage.

Charleston spokesman Jack O’Toole says the city is keeping close track on how much debris is cleaned up so it can get the proper amount of relief money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.