Charleston Airport to cease operations at 3pm Wednesday
Charleston, S.C. (WSAV) – According to the Charleston Airport the FAA tower will cease operations at 3 p.m. Wednesday. All airport operations will be suspended. Depending on weather conditions, airport operations are expected to resume on Friday morning. The airport strongly recommends that passengers stay in direct contact with their airlines for up to date information on flight operations and cancellations.