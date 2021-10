Census means less state money for 35 SC counties

FILE – This March 18, 2020 file photo taken in Idaho shows a form for the U.S. Census 2020. It’s a mystery that Census Bureau statisticians and outside experts are trying to unravel: Why were there so many unanswered questions about households in the 2020 census? The blank answers spanned across all categories of questions and all modes of responding. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, File)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The 2020 U.S. Census numbers mean less state funding for 35 of South Carolina’s 46 counties. The Local Government Fund provides money to counties based on their share of the state population.

South Carolina grew 10.7% from 2010 to 2020, so only counties that grew faster than that rate will see more money. Those 11 counties are: Horry, Berkeley, York, Greenville, Charleston, Spartanburg, Lancaster, Dorchester, Beaufort, Lexington and Jasper counties.

So even some counties that grew in population, like Richland or Oconee, will still see their share of the state funding pie reduced. South Carolina lawmakers did put in place a new program to offset some losses in slow-growing, more rural counties.