Catawba tribal leader dies of COVID-19 complications

YORK, S.C. (AP) — A top leader of South Carolina’s only federally recognized American Indian tribe has died of COVID-19 complications.

The Rock Hill Herald reports Thomas Cornelious “Butch” Sanders of the Catawba Indian Nation died Saturday.

Sanders was one of five members of the tribe’s governing executive committee.

He was 74.

Sanders also served on the tribe’s housing board and had played softball for a Rock Hill team called Bailey’s Gulf.

Tribal members elected Sanders to help oversee routine operations of the tribal government in 2019.

He had also served on the committee in earlier years, according to The Herald.